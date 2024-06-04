BCarlisle37
Dec 21, 2015
In this thread, we'll keep up with Tech players that have entered the transfer portal + guys that Tech is interested in.
When Tech really starts to zero in on a guy, I'll make sure to create a new thread so that its clear Tech is moving forward in the recruitment.
Tech players that are in the portal:
RHP Nick Fraginals
RHP Will Melby
LHP Haydan Toal
C Karson Evans
There will be more, and I'll add as guys enter.
