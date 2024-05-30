BCarlisle37
BTB Publisher
Staff
-
- Dec 21, 2015
-
- 53,901
-
- 126,765
-
- 363
Scouting the #5 Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas finished the 2024 regular season at 43-14 overall and 20-10 in SEC play. The Hogs lost both games they played in the SEC Tournament.
Arkansas was picked by many to win the SEC in the preseason, and they lived up to those expectations even though they didn’t win the regular season or tourney.
The Hogs play in a regional every year, and they are looking for their first National Championship in program history. Last trip to Omaha came in 2022.
