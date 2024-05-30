BCarlisle37
BTB Publisher
Staff
-
- Dec 21, 2015
-
- 53,901
-
- 126,765
-
- 363
Scouting the Kansas State Wildcats
Kansas State earned a berth into the Fayetteville Regional after finishing 32-24 overall and 15-15 in Big 12 play.
They were picked to finish 4th in the Big 12 in the preseason, preseason Top 25 team.
It’s the Wildcats first regional appearance since 2013.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Kansas State earned a berth into the Fayetteville Regional after finishing 32-24 overall and 15-15 in Big 12 play.
They were picked to finish 4th in the Big 12 in the preseason, preseason Top 25 team.
It’s the Wildcats first regional appearance since 2013.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.