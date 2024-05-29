BCarlisle37
Scouting Southeast Missouri State
The Redhawks finished the 2024 season at 34-25 overall and 18-9 in the Ohio Valley. They won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Championship in order to earn a bid into the Fayetteville Regional.
Southeast Missouri State was picked 4th in the conference in the preseason after finishing 26-30 in 2023. It was their first losing season since 2019.
Andy Sawyers is in his 8th season as the HC at SEMO where he is 231-211. The Redhawks have been to an NCAA Regional in 3 of the last 4 years.
Notable Opponents: Swept at DBU to open the season, have an 8-3 midweek win over Mizzou, lost 8-2 at home in a midweek to Middle Tennessee, dropped 2 of 3 at home to WKU,
The Redhawks are red hot winning 12 of their last 14 games.
