ADVERTISEMENT

BASEBALL Fayetteville Regional Scouting Report | Southeast Missouri State

BCarlisle37

BCarlisle37

BTB Publisher
Staff
Dec 21, 2015
53,864
126,628
363
Ruston, LA
Scouting Southeast Missouri State

The Redhawks finished the 2024 season at 34-25 overall and 18-9 in the Ohio Valley. They won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Championship in order to earn a bid into the Fayetteville Regional.

Southeast Missouri State was picked 4th in the conference in the preseason after finishing 26-30 in 2023. It was their first losing season since 2019.

Andy Sawyers is in his 8th season as the HC at SEMO where he is 231-211. The Redhawks have been to an NCAA Regional in 3 of the last 4 years.

Notable Opponents: Swept at DBU to open the season, have an 8-3 midweek win over Mizzou, lost 8-2 at home in a midweek to Middle Tennessee, dropped 2 of 3 at home to WKU,

The Redhawks are red hot winning 12 of their last 14 games.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
Reactions: rlange7
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BCarlisle37

BASEBALL Quick Glance at the Fayetteville Regional

Replies
65
Views
3K
Tech Drive
Dawgpound318
Dawgpound318
BCarlisle37

BASEBALL GAME THREAD | Diamond Dogs vs Middle Tennessee - (CUSA Tournament 5.22)

Replies
208
Views
5K
Tech Drive
PPickerNBigD
P
BCarlisle37

BASEBALL GAME THREAD | Diamond Dogs vs Sam Houston State

Replies
390
Views
9K
Tech Drive
TechAlum2005
T
BCarlisle37

BASEBALL BleedTechBlue Exclusive - 2024 Diamond Dogs Preview

Replies
24
Views
1K
Tech Drive
Captain Chunk
Captain Chunk
BCarlisle37

BASEBALL GAME THREAD | Diamond Dogs vs UL-Monroe

Replies
93
Views
3K
Tech Drive
CEllis11
C
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today