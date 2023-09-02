ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD GAME THREAD | LA Tech vs SMU

Louisiana Tech will travel to SMU for a non-conference matchup on Saturday.

Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday 11 AM on ESPNU.

The two teams last met in Ruston in 2021 when SMU won 39-37.

Tech is 1-0 after defeating FIU 22-17 in its season opener last Saturday.

Injury Report | DGT is out, Crosby is out, Thornton is probable, Shelton made the trip, but I’d be surprised if he played

Let’s gooooo!!

BleedTechBlue - PREVIEW | LA TECH vs SMU

Following the win over FIU, Louisiana Tech will travel to Dallas for an early matchup versus SMU.
