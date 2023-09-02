BCarlisle37
Louisiana Tech will travel to SMU for a non-conference matchup on Saturday.
Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday 11 AM on ESPNU.
The two teams last met in Ruston in 2021 when SMU won 39-37.
Tech is 1-0 after defeating FIU 22-17 in its season opener last Saturday.
Injury Report | DGT is out, Crosby is out, Thornton is probable, Shelton made the trip, but I’d be surprised if he played
Let’s gooooo!!
