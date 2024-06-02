BCarlisle37
Dec 21, 2015
I will provide updates for guys throughout the summer. Here are some spots for guys this summer:
Jake Smith - Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators - Texas Collegiate League
Hayden Harmon - Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators - Texas Collegiate League
Jake LaRocca - Acadiana Cane Cutters - Texas Collegiate League
Reid Snider - Acadiana Cane Cutters - Texas Collegiate League
CJ Sturiale - Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators - Texas Collegiate League
Nick Alonso - Minot Hot Tots - Northwoods League
Luke Nichols - Hyannis Harbor Hawks - Cape Cod Baseball League
Matt Houston - Jackson Rockabillys - Prospect League
Blake Hooks - Upper Valley Nighthawks - New England Collegiate League
Mike Ballard - Upper Valley Nighthawks - New England Collegiate League
Nate Crider - Upper Valley Nighthawks - New England Collegiate League
*If you see/hear of any others, let me know. I'll look for more tonight.
