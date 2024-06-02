ADVERTISEMENT

BASEBALL Summer Baseball 2024

I will provide updates for guys throughout the summer. Here are some spots for guys this summer:

Jake Smith - Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators - Texas Collegiate League

Hayden Harmon - Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators - Texas Collegiate League

Jake LaRocca - Acadiana Cane Cutters - Texas Collegiate League

Reid Snider - Acadiana Cane Cutters - Texas Collegiate League

CJ Sturiale - Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators - Texas Collegiate League

Nick Alonso - Minot Hot Tots - Northwoods League

Luke Nichols - Hyannis Harbor Hawks - Cape Cod Baseball League

Matt Houston - Jackson Rockabillys - Prospect League

Blake Hooks - Upper Valley Nighthawks - New England Collegiate League

Mike Ballard - Upper Valley Nighthawks - New England Collegiate League

Nate Crider - Upper Valley Nighthawks - New England Collegiate League

*If you see/hear of any others, let me know. I'll look for more tonight.
 
