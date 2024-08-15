ADVERTISEMENT

BASKETBALL Coach Hester extension

LA Tech Sports Central

LA Tech Sports Central

Jan 8, 2020
Section 2.1 of this agreement is hereby amended to be for the period from March 28, 2022, through April 30, 2029. Section 11.2 of the agreement is hereby amended to read as follows: In the event Coach terminates the agreement without cause, he will be liable to the Foundation for the following amounts due within thirty days of termination:

If on or before April 30, 2025, Coach shall be liable to the Foundation for liquidated damages of $850,000.
If on or before April 30, 2026, Coach shall be liable to the Foundation for liquidated damages of $635,000.
If on or before April 30, 2027, Coach shall be liable to the Foundation for liquidated damages of $425,000.
If on or before April 30, 2028, Coach shall be liable to the Foundation for liquidated damages of $215,000.
If on or before April 30, 2029, Coach shall be liable to the Foundation for liquidated damages of $100,000.

All other terms of the agreement are unaffected and shall continue in full force and effect, and his base salary remains at $130,000. If there is a conflict between this amendment and the agreement, the terms of this amendment will prevail.
 
