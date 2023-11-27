BCarlisle37
It’s time to take a look back at the 2023 season that saw the Bulldogs finish 3-9 (2-6).
We will evaluate each position with a combination of stats + PFF data and evaluate the health of the position going forward.
First up, Quarterback.
Stats
Hank Bachmeier | 182/269 (68%) for 2,058 yards, 12 total TDs, 5 INTs
Jack Turner | 84/148 (57%) for 1,017 yards, 7 total TDs, 5 INTs
Evan Bullock | 2/5 (40%) for 21 yards, INT
PFF Grades
Bachmeier | 79
Turner | 58.5
Bullock | 35.6
PFF Detailed Passing Game
Bachmeier
Passing Pressure
Kept Clean | 152/203 (75%) for 1,681 yards, 7 TDs & 2 INTs
Under Pressure | 33/70 (47%) for 390 yards, 3 TDs & 3 INTs
Not Blitzed | 140/197 (71%) for 1,655 yards, 7 TDs & 3 INTs
When Blitzed | 45/75 (59%) for 416 yards, 3 TDs & 2 INTs
Passing Depth
Behind LOS | 49/54 (91%) for 196 yards, 2 TDs & 1 INT
0-9 Yards | 90/116 (78%) for 784 yards, 2 TDs & 1 INT
10-19 Yards | 31/50 (62%) for 583 yards, 5 TDs & 2 INTs
20+ Yards | 15/38 (40%) for 508 yards, 1 TD & 1 INT
- PFF credited Bachmeier with 6 fumbles. Not sure how many of those were lost.
- Excluding sacks, PFF credited Bachmeier with 18 rushes for 155 yards.
Turner
Passing Pressure
Kept Clean | 70/118 (59%) for 854 yards, 4 TDs & 5 INTs
Under Pressure | 16/31 (52%) for 166 yards, 1 TD
Not Blitzed | 63/100 (63%) for 708 yards, 4 TDs & 4 INTs
When Blitzed | 23/49 (47%) for 312 yards, 1 TD & 1 INT
Passing Depth
Behind LOS | 37/40 (93%) for 233 yards, 1 TD
0-9 Yards | 24/40 (60%) for 196 yards, 2 INTs
10-19 Yards | 14/29 (48%) for 287 yards, 1 INT
20+ Yards | 11/27 (41%) for 304 yards, 4 TDs & 2 INTs
- PFF credited Turner with 7 fumbles. Not sure how many of those were lost.
- Excluding sacks, PFF credited Turner with 19 carries for 102 yards.
Outlook for 2024
- Jack Turner (RS JR), Evan Bullock (RS FR), and Blake Baker (RS FR) are expected to return in 2024.
- The trio has combined to complete 102/182 (56%) for 1,214 yards, 6 TDs & 8 INTs in their careers.
- With that said, I would imagine that Sonny Cumbie will look to the portal or JC ranks for additional help at QB.
- At a minimum, Turner is a solid backup with game experience while Bullock and Baker continue to develop within the offense behind the scenes.
