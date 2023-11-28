ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL Evaluating the 2023 Season - RB, WR, & TE

Let’s take a look at the RBs, WRs, and TEs from the 2023 season.

Stats

Running Back

Shelton | 97 carries for 551 yards, 5 TDs

Willis | 51 carries for 288 yards, 7 TDs

Thornton | 55 carries for 270 yards, 1 TD

Moody | 34 carries for 149 yards

Fields | 26 carries for 105 yards, 2 TDs

Crosby | 1 carry for 20 yards

Williams | 8 carries for 11 yards, 1 TD

PFF Grade for RBs

Shelton - 75.4
Willis - 72.6
Crosby - 72
Fields - 70.8
Moody - 64.8
Thornton - 58.3
Williams - 53.5

Yards after Contact

Moody - 3.2
Willis - 3.2
Shelton - 3.0
Thornton - 2.5
Fields - 2.2
Williams - 1.4

- We could argue that Teddy Veal did the best job of any of the assistants this season with all the injuries he dealt with and how the production was still pretty solid.
- Willis & Crosby could be a nice 1-2 punch in 2024.
- Fields is a nice chess piece if used the right way. He’s got some juice, maybe more of an offensive weapon than a true RB or WR.
- I didn’t love that Thornton basically tried to play hurt all year. He was pretty dang good in 2022, but he wasn’t healthy all season long. Even if the kid wanted to play, I feel like it would’ve helped the team to sit him and get him healthy.
 
