GAME THREAD GAME THREAD | LA Tech vs FIU

Louisiana Tech will open its 2023 season at home against FIU on Saturday night.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 PM on CBS Sports Network.

Tech is 45-9-1 in season opening games that have been played at home.

Hank Bachmeier is scheduled to start his 30th career game at QB.

Abraham Delfin will play in his 52nd career game on Saturday.

Smoke Harris has caught a pass in 32 consecutive games.

Injury Report: Crosby (Out), Shelton (Doubtful), Reggie Jones (Questionable)

Let’s gooooo!!!

@cwardell03 w/ the preview:

latech.rivals.com

BleedTechBlue - PREVIEW | LA Tech vs FIU

Louisiana Tech will open the 2023 football season with a primetime matchup on Saturday night versus FIU in Ruston.
latech.rivals.com latech.rivals.com
 
