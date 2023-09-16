ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD GAME THREAD | LA Tech vs North Texas

Louisiana Tech & North Texas are scheduled for 6 PM kickoff on Saturday night.

Game will be on ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM.

Injury Report: Burnett (Out), Duru (Out), Maxwell (Out), Crosby (Out), McCallister (Out), Cyrus Allen (Will Play)

Tech is favored by 4.5 points.

Hank Bachmeier will make his 33rd career start at QB.

North Texas ran for 475 yards in a 47-27 win over Tech in 2022.

Tech is looking for its first 3-1 start since 2019.

Let’s go!!!!

latech.rivals.com

BleedTechBlue - PREVIEW | LA Tech vs North Texas

Following a blowout win over Northwestern State, Louisiana Tech (2-1) welcomes former conference foe North Texas (0-2)
latech.rivals.com latech.rivals.com
 
