ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD GAME THREAD | LA Tech vs Northwestern State

BCarlisle37

BCarlisle37

BTB Publisher
Staff
Dec 21, 2015
54,280
127,886
363
Ruston, LA
LA Tech & Northwestern State are scheduled for a 6 PM kickoff on Saturday night.

The game will be on ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM.

The Bulldogs won 52-24 in the last matchup between the two teams back in 2017.

Injury Report | Crosby (out), DGT (out), Cyrus Allen (out), Shelton (game-time decision), Jacob Fields (questionable), Edwards (game-time decisio)

latech.rivals.com

BleedTechBlue - PREVIEW | LA Tech vs Northwestern State

Coming off a tough road loss at SMU, Louisiana Tech returns to Ruston for an evening matchup versus an old rival.
latech.rivals.com latech.rivals.com

Need a W.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BCarlisle37

BASEBALL GAME THREAD | Diamond Dogs vs Kansas State - Fayetteville Regional (5.31.2024)

Replies
444
Views
9K
Tech Drive
btpitts
B
BCarlisle37

BASEBALL GAME THREAD | Diamond Dogs vs Northwestern State

Replies
314
Views
8K
Tech Drive
Dwayne from Minden
Dwayne from Minden
BCarlisle37

BASEBALL GAME THREAD | Diamond Dogs vs Northwestern State

Replies
146
Views
3K
Tech Drive
trey simmons
T
BCarlisle37

BASEBALL GAME THREAD | Diamond Dogs vs Little Rock

Replies
97
Views
4K
Tech Drive
BCarlisle37
BCarlisle37
BCarlisle37

BASKETBALL GAME THREAD | Dunkin’ Dogs vs Middle Tennessee — CUSA Tournament

Replies
192
Views
5K
Tech Drive
jdubyadawg
J
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today