LA Tech & Northwestern State are scheduled for a 6 PM kickoff on Saturday night.
The game will be on ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM.
The Bulldogs won 52-24 in the last matchup between the two teams back in 2017.
Injury Report | Crosby (out), DGT (out), Cyrus Allen (out), Shelton (game-time decision), Jacob Fields (questionable), Edwards (game-time decisio)
Need a W.
