Here is the list that I have put together so far. Will continue to add to it throughout the week.
December 12 Visitors
JC DT Travel Vivians
JC CB Vernorrius Chaney
December 14-15 Visitors
OL Zarian McGill - ULM Transfer
JC TE Hunter Tipton - Northeastern Oklahoma A&M
S Jalen Catalon - Texas transfer
JC QB Ty Keyes - EMCC
RB Devontae Houston - UConn transfer
JC S Jakari Foster - Hutchinson CC
December 15-17 Visitors
CB Kyle Williams - Northshore High School
JC S Jadrian Gibbs - Northeastern Oklahoma A&M
DT Keenan Landry - Florida transfer
WR Josh Jackson - St. Augustine HS
S Rich Toney - Nevada transfer
LB Jonathan Bax - TCU transfer
C Andrew Richard - Central HS in BR
OL Austin Ellis - COMMITTED
OL Cyler Corn - COMMITTED
WR Tamarcus Gray - COMMITTED
WR Jay Simon - COMMITTED
DL Jacob Bradford - COMMITTED
LB Jadon Mayfield - COMMITTED
DB Dae'von Iles - COMMITTED
RB Fred Robertson - COMMITTED
*I assume Fred Robertson will be in this weekend as well, but I haven't heard back from him. DL Ashton Coker had his official visit back in May.
