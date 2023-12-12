ADVERTISEMENT

FB RECRUITING Official Visits - Dec 15-17

BCarlisle37

BCarlisle37

BTB Publisher
Staff
Dec 21, 2015
54,344
128,073
363
Ruston, LA
Here is the list that I have put together so far. Will continue to add to it throughout the week.

December 12 Visitors

JC DT Travel Vivians

JC CB Vernorrius Chaney

December 14-15 Visitors

OL Zarian McGill - ULM Transfer



JC TE Hunter Tipton - Northeastern Oklahoma A&M



S Jalen Catalon - Texas transfer

www.espn.com

Jalen Catalon Career Stats - NCAAF - ESPN

Complete career NCAAF stats for Texas Longhorns Defensive Back Jalen Catalon on ESPN. Includes scoring, rushing, defensive and receiving stats.
www.espn.com www.espn.com

JC QB Ty Keyes - EMCC



RB Devontae Houston - UConn transfer

www.espn.com

Devontae Houston - UConn Huskies Running Back - ESPN

View the profile of UConn Huskies Running Back Devontae Houston on ESPN. Get the latest news, live stats and game highlights.
www.espn.com www.espn.com

JC S Jakari Foster - Hutchinson CC



December 15-17 Visitors

CB Kyle Williams - Northshore High School


JC S Jadrian Gibbs - Northeastern Oklahoma A&M



DT Keenan Landry - Florida transfer



WR Josh Jackson - St. Augustine HS



S Rich Toney - Nevada transfer



LB Jonathan Bax - TCU transfer



C Andrew Richard - Central HS in BR



OL Austin Ellis - COMMITTED

OL Cyler Corn - COMMITTED

WR Tamarcus Gray - COMMITTED

WR Jay Simon - COMMITTED

DL Jacob Bradford - COMMITTED

LB Jadon Mayfield - COMMITTED

DB Dae'von Iles - COMMITTED

RB Fred Robertson - COMMITTED

*I assume Fred Robertson will be in this weekend as well, but I haven't heard back from him. DL Ashton Coker had his official visit back in May.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: Manlaw35
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BCarlisle37

FOOTBALL 2024 Roster News

Replies
2
Views
602
Tech Drive
Latechfootball0
Latechfootball0
BCarlisle37

FB RECRUITING Official Visits - January 12 - 14

Replies
117
Views
5K
Tech Drive
LaTech86
LaTech86
BCarlisle37

FB RECRUITING Updated 2023-2024 Roster Additions - 1.24.2024

Replies
51
Views
4K
Tech Drive
Designated Hitter
D
BCarlisle37

FB RECRUITING Update on 2024 Commitments - 12.19.2023

Replies
33
Views
2K
Tech Drive
Designated Hitter
D
BCarlisle37

FB RECRUITING Official Visits - 1.5 - 1.7

Replies
51
Views
3K
Tech Drive
Techdawg15
T
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today