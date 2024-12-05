ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL Scholarship Distribution | Dec. 5th, 2024

Here's where things stand today, give or take a few names as its impossible to keep track of this in modern college football.

As of right now, Tech has 16 available scholarships after Fall signing day and given known attrition. Exit interviews aren't complete and additional departures as expected. I'll keep this updated throughout.

Thoughts?

SCHOLARSHIP DISTRIBUTION(* denotes redshirt)(** denotes ineligible transfer)(++ possible medical redshirt)
Position
Freshmen
Sophomores
Juniors
Seniors
Quarterback
J. Bradley​
* E. Bullock
*B. Baker​
*J. Turner​
Running Back
F. Robertson​
O. Wiggins​
A. Givens
*M. Crosby​
Tackle
*A. Ellis
*T. Santoro​
*H. Christman
*K. Allison​
*K. Bannister
*B. Canis​
Guard
*C. Corn
*A. Richard​
*J. Kennedy
*R. Brackins
*T Smith​
A. Cole​
Center
E. Smith​
*L. Nelson​
Wide Receiver
*J. Simon
*T. Gray
K. Thomas
D. Smith
J. Mickens
J. Thiel​
*D. Williams
*D. Latulas​
*M. Jackson
*J. Wilkerson​
*S. Lewis​
Tight End
E. Finley
*K. Rucker​
Defensive Tackle
*J. Bradford​
*C. Davis​
*T. Vivians​
*D. Blay
*Z. Nason​
Defensive End
D. Page​
*M. Pugh​
E. Durham-Campbell​
Linebacker
*C. Watson
*J. Mayfield
*A. Jackson
J. Parnell
Z. Hill​
*D. Blunt
*C.Deckard​
*M. Mason​
*K. Fields
*S. Leota
*J. Jones​
Cornerback
*J. Shelby
*N. Benson
*C. Woods
K. Carter
A. Butler​
Safety
S. Simpson
T. Gary​
*C. Hill​
*B. Thompson
J. Fields
M. Richard​
*J. Morgan
J. Foster​
Kicker
*D. Henderson​
Punter
*P. Rea​
Deep Snapper
*E. Burch​
Total
21
16
15
17
Grand Total
70/85
 
