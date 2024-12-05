SCHOLARSHIP DISTRIBUTION (* denotes redshirt) (** denotes ineligible transfer) (++ possible medical redshirt) Position Freshmen​ Sophomores​ Juniors​ Seniors​ Quarterback J. Bradley​ * E. Bullock

*B. Baker​ *J. Turner​ Running Back F. Robertson​ O. Wiggins​ A. Givens

*M. Crosby​ Tackle *A. Ellis

*T. Santoro​ *H. Christman

*K. Allison​ *K. Bannister

*B. Canis​ Guard *C. Corn

*A. Richard​ *J. Kennedy

*R. Brackins

*T Smith​ A. Cole​ Center E. Smith​ *L. Nelson​ Wide Receiver *J. Simon

*T. Gray

K. Thomas

D. Smith

J. Mickens

J. Thiel​ *D. Williams

*D. Latulas​ *M. Jackson

*J. Wilkerson​ *S. Lewis​ Tight End E. Finley

*K. Rucker​ Defensive Tackle *J. Bradford​ *C. Davis​ *T. Vivians​ *D. Blay

*Z. Nason​ Defensive End D. Page​ *M. Pugh​ E. Durham-Campbell​ Linebacker *C. Watson

*J. Mayfield

*A. Jackson

J. Parnell

Z. Hill​ *D. Blunt

*C.Deckard​ *M. Mason​ *K. Fields

*S. Leota

*J. Jones​ Cornerback *J. Shelby

*N. Benson

​ *C. Woods

K. Carter

A. Butler​ Safety S. Simpson

T. Gary​ *C. Hill​ *B. Thompson

J. Fields

M. Richard​ *J. Morgan

J. Foster​ Kicker *D. Henderson​ Punter *P. Rea​ Deep Snapper *E. Burch​ Total 21​ 16​ 15​ 17​ Grand Total 70/85​

Here's where things stand today, give or take a few names as its impossible to keep track of this in modern college football.As of right now, Tech has 16 available scholarships after Fall signing day and given known attrition. Exit interviews aren't complete and additional departures as expected. I'll keep this updated throughout.Thoughts?