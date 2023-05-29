BCarlisle37
BTB Publisher
Staff
-
- Dec 21, 2015
-
- 54,097
-
- 127,367
-
- 363
Take a look:
Ethan Bates - Hyannis Harbor Hawks - Cape Cod Baseball League
Luke Smith - Covington Lumberjacks - Valley Baseball League
Karson Evans - Minot Hot Tots - Northwoods League
Ryan Porche - Carolina Regulators - Southern Collegiate Baseball League
Adarius Myers - Upper Valley Nighthawks - New England Baseball League
Alec Sparks - Kenosha Kingfish - Northwoods League
Isaac Crabb - Wausau Woodchucks - Northwoods League
Thaxton Berch - Minot Hot Tots - Northwoods League
CJ Sturiale - Minot Hot Tots - Northwoods League
Jacob Havern - Covington Lumberjacks - Valley Baseball League
Caden Copeland - Anchorage Glacier Pilots - Alaskan Baseball League
Nick Fraginals - Anchorage Glacier Pilots - Alaskan Baseball League
Will Safford - Baton Rouge Rougaroo - Texas Collegiate League
Haydan Toal - Acadiana Cane Cutters - Texas Collegiate League
Grant Comeaux - Acadiana Cane Cutters - Texas Collegiate League
Michael Ballard - Orlando Snappers - Florida League
Luke Nichols - Danville Dans - Prospect League
Connor Nation - Danville Dans - Prospect League
Nate Crider - Upper Valley Nighthawks - New England Baseball League
Greg Martinez - Kenosha Kingfish - Northwoods League
Jorge Corona - Not Playing - Surgery/Injury
Nick Alonso - Not Playing - Injury Rehab
Grant Hubka - Not Playing - Injury Rehab
Ryan Harland - Not Playing - Innings Limit
Dalton Davis - Not Playing - Rest
Will update as I hear more.
Ethan Bates - Hyannis Harbor Hawks - Cape Cod Baseball League
Luke Smith - Covington Lumberjacks - Valley Baseball League
Karson Evans - Minot Hot Tots - Northwoods League
Ryan Porche - Carolina Regulators - Southern Collegiate Baseball League
Adarius Myers - Upper Valley Nighthawks - New England Baseball League
Alec Sparks - Kenosha Kingfish - Northwoods League
Isaac Crabb - Wausau Woodchucks - Northwoods League
Thaxton Berch - Minot Hot Tots - Northwoods League
CJ Sturiale - Minot Hot Tots - Northwoods League
Jacob Havern - Covington Lumberjacks - Valley Baseball League
Caden Copeland - Anchorage Glacier Pilots - Alaskan Baseball League
Nick Fraginals - Anchorage Glacier Pilots - Alaskan Baseball League
Will Safford - Baton Rouge Rougaroo - Texas Collegiate League
Haydan Toal - Acadiana Cane Cutters - Texas Collegiate League
Grant Comeaux - Acadiana Cane Cutters - Texas Collegiate League
Michael Ballard - Orlando Snappers - Florida League
Luke Nichols - Danville Dans - Prospect League
Connor Nation - Danville Dans - Prospect League
Nate Crider - Upper Valley Nighthawks - New England Baseball League
Greg Martinez - Kenosha Kingfish - Northwoods League
Jorge Corona - Not Playing - Surgery/Injury
Nick Alonso - Not Playing - Injury Rehab
Grant Hubka - Not Playing - Injury Rehab
Ryan Harland - Not Playing - Innings Limit
Dalton Davis - Not Playing - Rest
Will update as I hear more.
Last edited: