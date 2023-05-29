ADVERTISEMENT

BASEBALL Summer Ball Assignments - 2023

Take a look:

Ethan Bates - Hyannis Harbor Hawks - Cape Cod Baseball League

Luke Smith - Covington Lumberjacks - Valley Baseball League

Karson Evans - Minot Hot Tots - Northwoods League

Ryan Porche - Carolina Regulators - Southern Collegiate Baseball League

Adarius Myers - Upper Valley Nighthawks - New England Baseball League

Alec Sparks - Kenosha Kingfish - Northwoods League

Isaac Crabb - Wausau Woodchucks - Northwoods League

Thaxton Berch - Minot Hot Tots - Northwoods League

CJ Sturiale - Minot Hot Tots - Northwoods League

Jacob Havern - Covington Lumberjacks - Valley Baseball League

Caden Copeland - Anchorage Glacier Pilots - Alaskan Baseball League

Nick Fraginals - Anchorage Glacier Pilots - Alaskan Baseball League

Will Safford - Baton Rouge Rougaroo - Texas Collegiate League

Haydan Toal - Acadiana Cane Cutters - Texas Collegiate League

Grant Comeaux - Acadiana Cane Cutters - Texas Collegiate League

Michael Ballard - Orlando Snappers - Florida League

Luke Nichols - Danville Dans - Prospect League

Connor Nation - Danville Dans - Prospect League

Nate Crider - Upper Valley Nighthawks - New England Baseball League

Greg Martinez - Kenosha Kingfish - Northwoods League

Jorge Corona - Not Playing - Surgery/Injury

Nick Alonso - Not Playing - Injury Rehab

Grant Hubka - Not Playing - Injury Rehab

Ryan Harland - Not Playing - Innings Limit

Dalton Davis - Not Playing - Rest

Will update as I hear more.
 
