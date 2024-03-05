Talvin spoke with the media this afternoon. I was not able to make it, but I went back and listened. Here are some notes:



- We've locked in on 1-0 championships. I always tell them lets lock in on this 1-0 championship each night. Ironically, this one is for a championship. Focus on ourselves, approach it the way and we give ourselves a good chance to win at home. We had a good day of practice, and let's see where it takes us.



- On what he remembers about first Sam Houston State matchup? A bad week of practice. We had some guys sick, couldn't go 5-on-5 that week. I remember it vividly, and I've challenged them ever since that day. Don't take anything away from them, they are really tough. But we weren't us, and I feel like if we were we would have given them a better fight. I'm looking forward to that on Thursday night.



- We missed a bunch of shots at the rim last matchup, would have made them play different. We just can't give up 81 points, can't give up uncontested shots in transition. We just weren't us that day. We weren't who we are supposed to be on the defensive end.



- Sam has been pretty consistent. Tough, offensive rebounds, guards that make tough shots at rim, make free throws, hang around in games on the road, they've done an unbelieveable job with that team. How have we changed? We've matured, I've talked about it for 2 years. You saw it at WKU, when they went well we kept it going. When they didn't, we got it fixed. We only had 10-12 on the bench that were on our side that. We know who we are individually. We know that was first conference game at Sam Houston, we know who our leaders are now. We know what we need to do to win.



- We learned from St Louis, Seattle, Grand Canyon trip. We lose that WKU game earlier in the year. We weren't mature enough to know what it'll take to win. We learned where ball needs to go, how to get stops, we made free throws. All the things that we didn't do in that 3-game stretch. It helped us tremendously. I'm excited to play this game on Thursday, it means a lot to our fans, ourselves. our university. I love coaching this group, I knew our fans would love pulling for them. They fight, they are doing things that I didn't know if we could do in year 2. Sometimes it takes longer to build a culture. They are about winning.



- In year 2, I am surprised some about the buy-in. We had a lot of change, it usually takes core group longer to come together. We set out to recruit kids that wanted to buy into our vision, and we told them that if they didn't believe in it to tell us no. It wouldn't be a problem, but I looked them in the eye and they were about it. It's a great group of guys. We fight commitment in college athletics, but these 14 guys are committed to everything we are about. It makes me so proud and it put us in a position to play for something in March.



- The right game at the right time for Sean. When you do things the right way, you get rewarded. All year he made his teammates better. When we needed him to score, he showed up when it mattered most. When you do the right things in life, opportunity seems to favor you. He's been solid all year, and we needed him more than ever the other night. Best game of his career in toughest environment in his career. I'm not shocked, but I can understand how people watched that game and were wowed by it. Proud of him, he's got a bright future.