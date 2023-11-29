ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL Evaluating the 2023 Season - Offensive Line & Defensive Line

It’s time to check out the trenches. How did the OL & DL perform in 2023?

Offensive Line

PFF Overall Grade

Christman - 72.7 (15 snaps)
Hale - 70.4
Bowser - 66.4 (27 snaps)
Kelly - 65.5 (6 snaps)
Canis - 63.6 (12 snaps)
White - 61.2
Brewster - 60.1 (6 snaps)
Bruno - 59.3
Gilbert - 59.3
Bannister - 55.2 (135 snaps)
Delfin - 54.8
Nelson - 51.1 (87 snaps)
Rossell - 48.2 (225 snaps)

Run Blk PFF Grade

Christman - 70.8
Bowser - 65.8
Hale - 65.4
Kelly 65.2
Canis - 62.5
Brewster - 59.2
Bruno - 58.2
White - 55.9
Delfin - 54.5
Nelson - 54.3
Gilbert - 54.1
Bannister - 46.3
Rossell - 44.7

Pass Blk PFF Grade

Hale - 82.9
Christman - 81.6
Brewster - 74.1
Kelly - 73.1
Gilbert - 72
Canis - 69.4
Nelson - 68.8
Bowser - 67.5
White - 66
Bruno - 65.7
Delfin - 58.4
Rossell - 48.3

Pressures Allowed

Bruno - 30
White - 20
Delfin - 17
Gilbert - 15
Hale - 8
Rossell - 6
Bannister - 5
Bowser - 1

- Bert Hale was really good in 2023, like maybe get a shot in the NFL one day good.
- Bruno struggled for first 6-7 games with hand in a cast, but he was solid down the stretch.
- Easily the best year of Dakota White’s career.
- Four of the five starters on the offensive line can return in 2024.
- I do wonder if you had Crosby/Shelton carrying the load all year at RB if the grades in run game would’ve been better.
 
