How did the special teams units perform in 2023?
Field Goals
Jacob Barnes | 12/15 (80%), long 46, 29/31 PATs
Buck Buchanan | 2/4 (50%), long 53, 2/2 PATs
Punting
Blake Oschendorf | 53 punts, 45.7 average, 25 fair catches, 18 inside the 20, 17 punts of 50+ yards, 1 blocked, 3.98 seconds average hang time
Kickoffs
Buck Buchanan | 61 kickoffs, 50 touchbacks, 1 out of bounds
Punt Returns
Smoke Harris | 28 returns, 8.4 yards per return, 1 TD
Kickoff Returns
Demarcus Griffin-Taylor | 9 returns, 24.6 yards per return, long of 43
Cyrus Allen | 9 returns, 20.6 yards per return, long of 45
Smoke Harris | 6 returns, 20.8 yards per return, long of 26
PFF Field Goal Grades
Barnes - 77.2
Buchanan - 69.1
PFF Punting Grades
Oschendorf - 69.4
PFF Punt Return Grades
Smoke - 71.9
PFF Kick Return Grades
Allen - 73.9
Griffin-Taylor - 60.9
Smoke - 57.8
Couple of Notes
- Cobbs & Zimos led the coverage units with 3 tackles, per PFF.
- Dakota Williams played a team-high 188 snaps on special teams. He was followed by Marlion Jackson (151), Michael Richard (134), John Locke (129), Josh Cobbs (129), Isaiah Mcelvane (119), Smoke Harris (118), Zach Zimos (111), and Roderick Roberson (110).
