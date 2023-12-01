ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL Evaluating the 2023 Season - Special Teams

How did the special teams units perform in 2023?

Field Goals

Jacob Barnes | 12/15 (80%), long 46, 29/31 PATs
Buck Buchanan | 2/4 (50%), long 53, 2/2 PATs

Punting

Blake Oschendorf | 53 punts, 45.7 average, 25 fair catches, 18 inside the 20, 17 punts of 50+ yards, 1 blocked, 3.98 seconds average hang time

Kickoffs

Buck Buchanan | 61 kickoffs, 50 touchbacks, 1 out of bounds

Punt Returns

Smoke Harris | 28 returns, 8.4 yards per return, 1 TD

Kickoff Returns

Demarcus Griffin-Taylor | 9 returns, 24.6 yards per return, long of 43
Cyrus Allen | 9 returns, 20.6 yards per return, long of 45
Smoke Harris | 6 returns, 20.8 yards per return, long of 26

PFF Field Goal Grades

Barnes - 77.2
Buchanan - 69.1

PFF Punting Grades

Oschendorf - 69.4

PFF Punt Return Grades

Smoke - 71.9

PFF Kick Return Grades

Allen - 73.9
Griffin-Taylor - 60.9
Smoke - 57.8

Couple of Notes

- Cobbs & Zimos led the coverage units with 3 tackles, per PFF.
- Dakota Williams played a team-high 188 snaps on special teams. He was followed by Marlion Jackson (151), Michael Richard (134), John Locke (129), Josh Cobbs (129), Isaiah Mcelvane (119), Smoke Harris (118), Zach Zimos (111), and Roderick Roberson (110).
 
